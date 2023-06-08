(KTXL) — The online retail giant Amazon is receiving credit from the California Highway Patrol for the role it played in assisting an arrest.

On Wednesday, CHP investigators arrested Marco Inclan-Millan after Amazon provided them with the location of a trailer that was hitched to his truck, according to a news release.

Officers said that around 6:30 a.m., CHP officers were sent to resolve a dispute that involved shots fired.

The argument, which happened on Interstate 5 near Modesto, began because of a collision that left both cars with minor damage, according to officials.

CHP says that Millan, 58, shot at the other person and left the scene before police arrived.

After speaking with the victim, CHP officers said that they worked with Modesto-area police and were able to get a physical description of Millan along with a vehicle description, which was a white Freightliner in combination with a blue Amazon trailer.

During the investigation, CHP said that Amazon, “quickly assisted” and delivered the location of Millan’s trailer to police.

Later that afternoon, investigators located Millan’s truck and attached trailer near the Port of Stockton and pulled him over.

After officers obtained a search warrant, CHP said they found a semi-automatic pistol with rounds in the magazine.

Millan was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.