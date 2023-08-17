(FOX40.COM) — A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teen last seen in Modesto in 1986, the Modesto Police Department said.

According to the California Department of Justice, 15-year-old Susan Robin Bender was last seen getting into a green van at the Modesto Greyhound Bus Depot on April 25, 1986.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the cold case on August 10 and that the suspect was arrested in Van Zandt County, Texas, by members of the local sheriff’s office at his home on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is facing charges of “Murder with special circumstances.”

The police department thanked a number of other law enforcement agencies for help with the investigation including the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the California Department of Justice, the Texas Rangers, the Rains County Sheriff’s Department, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Department, and retired Texas Ranger John Vance.

“The collaborative efforts of these agencies have been instrumental in bringing closure to Susan Robin Bender’s case,” the police department said.