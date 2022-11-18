MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team and the DEA, following a months-long investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Wednesday, six search warrants were served across Stanislaus, Tuolumne and San Joaquin counties.

A total of nine search warrants were served during the investigation, resulting in 14 arrests.

Law enforcement seized the following:

451 pounds of methamphetamine

160 gallons of liquid methamphetamine (equates up to 1100-1400 pounds of the ‘finished product’)

11.5 pounds of cocaine

23 pounds of heroin

300 fentanyl pills

26 pounds of marijuana

$155,717 cash

9 firearms

The police department said that the take-down of this trafficking organization will cut the supply to dealers in Stanislaus, Tuolumne, San Joaquin, Merced and Bay Area counties.