(FOX40.COM) — A DUI checkpoint will be conducted by California Highway Patrol in north Modesto on Thursday, according to the agency.

The sobriety checkpoint will be held between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. within the unincorporated area of Stanislaus County.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely,” CHP said in a press release.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies. CHP adds that nearly 90% of California drivers approve of DUI checkpoints.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $15,000.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the CHP by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.