(KTXL) — The Modesto City Council repealed an ordinance that banned the practice of cruising with a unanimous vote during its meeting on Tuesday.

The council’s unanimous vote ends a 33-year ban on cruising in the city.

“For me, it means the world because we started this a year ago, and when we all found out, it was 33 years that this has been like this,” Modesto resident Tina Perez Tateo told FOX40 News. “We are just trying to make a wrong, a right again, but mostly it’s for the future generations and I’m so excited for those kids.”

The ban on cruising was implemented back in 1990, following concerns over increased violence, traffic, littering and loitering.

In Tuesday’s meeting, various council members spoke about these being different times now and how cruising is a way of uniting people.

“The big thing for me is that the car community is the only place that you’ll see so much diversity,” Modesto resident Jerry Thompson told FOX40 News. “A lot of culture too. So enriching and fulfilling because you have the low rider community, the hot rod community, classic car community.”

The Modesto Police Department supported lifting the ban, as other cities that have repealed a cruising ban, including Sacramento, haven’t seen an increase in crime, Police Chief Ivan Valencia said.

Modesto native and filmmaker George Lucas based “American Graffiti” on his hometown and its spirit of cruising.

“It’s so special for Modesto. It’s really who we are and a lot of people grew up cruising,” Chris Murphy with the Graffiti USA Museum said. “The cruising of the late 80s and 90s is really not what cruising is all about. It was going out having a great time on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night.

“Enjoying driving up and down with your friends. But I think what it really says is that a lot of people just really want to enjoy their hometown,” Murphy continued.

“We are car lovers. We’re not fighters,” Manuel Wilson with Impalas Car Club said. “We build cars for a reason. To show our love and what we believe in.”