MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A “generous donor” has provided the funding for the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency in Modesto to adopt out 60 of their dogs that have been at the shelter the longest, according to the agency.

In a news release, the agency said that the donor, who was not named, agreed to pay all fees associated with adoptions, including spaying and neutering, licensing, vaccinations and microchipping.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog can receive more details on the agency’s website, www.StanislausAnimalServices.com, or by visiting in person at 3647 Cornucopia Way, Modesto CA 95358.

The agency said that its shelter is over capacity, with some dogs spending upwards of close to two months in the shelter and only “a few adoptions a day occurring normally.”