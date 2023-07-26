(KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department has announced that it will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

In a social media post, the department wrote that the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety and improve traffic safety.

“Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety,” said Sergeant Daniel Starr.

Impaired driving includes driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or prescription medications.

A first-time DUI charge can cost up to $13,500 in fines and penalties, including a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.