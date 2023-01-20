(KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday.

“DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” the police department wrote in a news release. “The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.”

Along with looking for impaired driving from alcohol, police will also be looking for drivers impaired by recreational marijuana.

Funding for this program is through the California Office of Traffic Survey and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.