(KTXL) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department.

At 6:53 a.m., officers responded to Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue and found Ronald Swindle, 68, of Modesto dead at the scene.

Swindle was crossing Yosemite Boulevard when he was struck by the vehicle, according to police.

Police are still working on getting more information about the suspect and their vehicle.