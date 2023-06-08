(KTXL) — The American Graffiti Festival and Car Show is returning to Modesto this weekend.

The festival will begin with a parade and cruise in downtown Modesto that will shut down streets on Friday.

The parade, which will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will go through McHenry Avenue and into downtown on J Street then 10th and 11th streets, and will go through I and 17th streets.

According to the Modesto Police Department, road closures will happen along the parade route beginning at 3 p.m.

This year’s festival celebrates the 50th anniversary of the film “American Graffiti” directed by Modesto native George Lucas.

The parade will feature appearances from Mackenzie Phillips and Candy Clark, who play the characters Carol and Debbie in the movie, respectively.

The festival and car show at the Modesto Junior College West Campus will begin on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person with children 12 and under are able to get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased here.

According to organizers, the event draws about 1,200 to 1,400 classic vehicles from around California and the Southwest region.

The festival is sponsored by the North Modesto Kiwanis Club and is its biggest fundraiser of the year. The festival raises money for dozens of charitable organizations.