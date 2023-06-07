Straight on view of the inside of a boarding kennel inside a vet office

(KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Animal Services Agency will be having an adoption event for 50 of its longest-stay dogs.

On June 9 and 10, adoption fees will be waived. The dogs are already microchipped, vaccinated, and either spayed or neutered.

Applications or appointments are not needed.

“We are immensely grateful for the generosity of Kelsie Costa, whose compassion knows no bounds,” the agency said. “Thanks to her kindness, the adoptions of our longest-stay dogs will be free this Friday and Saturday.”

The adoption event will be going on from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 3647 Cornucopia Way in Modesto.