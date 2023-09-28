(FOX40.COM) — For those looking for a furry friend, the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency is offering free adoptions this weekend.

The free adoptions is part of the shelter’s two-day “Fall Fur Me Weekend Special,” on Friday and Saturday.

Currently, the animal shelter has over 150 dogs looking for their forever homes.

The adoptions are being offered as the animal shelter faces overcrowding and are free thanks to an anonymous donation from a long-time rescuer, according to the shelter.

The shelter held a similar free adoption event in August.

Tap or click here to view a list of available dogs.

“The ‘Fall Fur Me Weekend Special’ is an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these dogs while providing relief to SASA during a challenging time of overcrowding,” the shelter said in a press release. “Together we can make this weekend a time of joy, love, and new beginnings for both the dogs and their future families.”

The animal shelter’s two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 3647 Cornucopia Way in Modesto.