(FOX40.COM) -Modesto Police officers are currently at the scene of a hit-and-run traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on McHenry Avenue, north of Sylvan.

At around 5:30 p.m. officers say they were dispatched to a collision between vehicle and a man on a bike. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital. The vehicle fled the scene and is described as a small light-colored sedan.

McHenry Avenue going both directions are shut down as of 8:15 p.m. Police advise to use alternative routes.