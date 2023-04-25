(KTXL) — A man from Modesto is accused of murder after investigators found the partial remains of a woman who had been reported missing in 2022, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

A SWAT team served an arrest warrant on November 18, 2022, at a Modesto home where Albert Gonzalez, 41, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post published Tuesday.



While at the home, investigators were “made aware there were possible human remains at the property.”

Investigators and an anthropology team from California State University, Chico collected and examined the remains and determined that they had been dismembered and burned, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators identified the remains as Stephanie Fagundes, 25, of Stockton, who had been reported missing in October 2022.

Gonzalez was charged with murder in connection with the death of Fagundes, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 209-525-7091 or 1-866-602-7463.