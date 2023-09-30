(FOX40.COM) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it detained a man after his mother was found dead in South Modesto.

Deputies were called to the 800 block of Inyo Avenue early Saturday morning. Upon arrival, they found an adult woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics arrived to provide medical care, but medical personnel declared the woman dead after she was taken to a local hospital.

The victim’s son, 38, was found near the crime scene and was arrested, deputies said.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.