(KTXL) — A motorcycle rider died on Friday just west of the city of Modesto after riding off the road for an unknown reason, according the California Highway Patrol Modesto station.

At around 11:39 p.m., law enforcement received reports off a crash along Shiloh Road, south of Paradise Road involving vehicle.

When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene they located a 38-year-old man from Keyes and began performing life-saving measures.

After being transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto the man died of his injuries.

An investigation by law enforcement found that the rider was traveling northbound on Shiloh Road on his 2017 Yamaha when he drifted off the east side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

The rider collided with a wooden fence and continued in a northerly direction before the bike overturned and he was ejected from the Yamaha.

The rider was wearing a full-faced DOT-approved helmet and it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision.