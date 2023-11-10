(FOX40.COM) — A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a vehicle in Modesto early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, just before 6 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a call of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near Santa Cruz Avenue and Mono Drive.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man but he died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a Chevrolet SUV, remained at the scene.

An investigation by CHP determined the SUV headed south on Santa Cruz was traveling at an unknown speed and the pedestrian entered the street’s intersection with Mono Drive.

CHP said the driver was “unable to avoid the crash” and that it is undetermined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.