(KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says that a man visiting California from Wisconsin on a purported business trip was held hostage and beaten twice by several men in Stanislaus County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was contacted by deputies on July 10 after the vehicle he was in was involved in a traffic stop.

The officer noticed that a man in the back of the car “seemed nervous and scared,” prompting the deputy to ask him to step outside to question him further, where he declared he was being held hostage.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim flew from Wisconsin to California on Sunday for business reasons, later entering a vehicle driven by a man identified as Louis Ceballos.

Ceballos reportedly drove the victim to a “dead end in an unknown location in Stanislaus County,” when a second vehicle showed up.

The Wisconsin man attempted to run away, but two men caught him and beat him, demanding he hand over money and jewelry, although he did not possess either, the sheriff’s office said.

Later, the victim was taken to an unknown location where he was “tied up and beaten again,” and his family transferred several thousand dollars to the suspects after being asked for ransom money.

After being freed by the deputy that initiated the traffic stop, deputies detained three men on charges connected to the alleged kidnapping and attack.

Luis Vega Garcia, 21, Jesus Vega Garcia, 25, and Luis Artega Ceballos, 21, are accused of kidnapping, false imprisonment, conspiracy, extortion, and battery.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for bruising and a fractured nose.