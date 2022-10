Courtesy of the Modesto Police Department.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter.

Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno County.

Police ask that you call 209-552-2470 if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.