(FOX40.COM) — Roseville and Modesto students will have a whole new bus riding experience from now on as their local school districts have added several Blue Bird fully electric school buses to their fleets.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District added 18 Type-D EV school buses to its fleet, accounting for 40% of its total bus fleet.

These will be the first Type-D all-electric school buses to operate in Placer County and will be the largest deployment of zero-emission school buses in the county, according to A-Z Bus Sales, Inc.

Funding for these state-of-the-art buses comes from a partnership between California Climate Investments, Sacramento and Placer County air districts, Roseville Electric Utility, and the Center for Biological Diversity.

According to the district, the new buses will significantly cut emissions, reduce running costs and maintenance, increase air quality and improve noise conditions and comfort for passengers.

Modesto City Schools became the first school district in California to switch half of its bus fleet from diesel power to fully electric with the adoption of their 30th bus in October.

Bus number 209, matching the city’s area code, is also Blue Birds 1,500 electric school bus delivered in the United States.

Charging the buses will be done using solar carports and charging stations, which keeps the district from needing to use the city’s power system.

The district said that these buses will also serve their Career Technical Education program, which is planning to teach students how to understand the diagnostic, performance and battery charging technology of the buses. Along with solar panel construction and installation.

According to Blue Bird, they have deployed electric school buses across 41 states, which is estimated to eliminate 16,000 metric tons of harmful emissions annually.