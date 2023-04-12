(KTXL) — What began as a car collision in Modesto on Tuesday evening, developed into a fatal shooting investigation, according to the Modesto Police Department.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and West Rumble Road after several calls came in about the crash the driver of one of the vehicles was found to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

The investigation is being carried out by the police department’s Violent Crimes Unit. There is no information on the cause of the crash or the shooting.