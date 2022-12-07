MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto City Schools said a principal and certified employee at one of their schools were put on paid administrative leave due to allegations of inappropriate conduct.

A spokesperson from the district told FOX40 News that district officials would investigate the allegations, but did not specify who made them.

According to the district, it’s alleged the inappropriate conduct happened while on campus at Modesto High School during school hours. The spokesperson did clarify that the allegations do not involve any students or other staff members.

The investigation is ongoing.