(FOX40.COM) — Erika Worley and her husband flew from Sacramento to Hawaii for a birthday trip and soon found themselves in the middle of an active wildfire in the town of Lahaina.

“Tree branches were everywhere, power poles were sideways knocked over… just a mess,” Worley told FOX40.COM from Hawaii, where the couple was still trying to find their way back home.

They had arrived to Lahaina on Tuesday for a vacation, but never even got to check into their hotel.

Since then, a wildfire has wiped out much of Lahaina and has been connected to at least 67 deaths, all while continuing to burn on the island of Maui.

Worley and her husband remember when they first encountered the fire.

“We saw all the smoke and the road was blocked leading to our hotel, so we had to turn,” Worley said. “Embers were blowing and new fires were starting to pop up…getting closer and closer to our hotel.”

“We heard a police officer just yelling at everybody to get in their cars and drive, so that is what we did,” she added.

The couple made it to a parking lot, where some other cars had taken refuge until a woman arrived warning them that a new spot fire had broken out nearby, so they drove several more miles down the road to a rest area, where they spent the night.

The Worleys spent the next night in another hotel, where they started getting to work on finding a way off the island.

Despite several calls and spending some time on hold, they were told that “nothing is going in or out of Maui.”

It wasn’t until hours later that they were able to obtain a flight out of Hawaii, but the couple says that they feel terrible about all the people who lost their homes and livelihoods.

“It’s just so sad for the people of the area. For us, it is a weeklong vacation, or supposed to be. For them, it is their livelihood. It is their home, it is their history,” Worley said.