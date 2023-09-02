Two dogs are in custody at Stanislaus Animal Shelter after Modesto Police reported they attacked a 93-year-old woman who died Sept. 1.

(FOX40.COM) – An elderly woman died Sept. 1 after being attacked by a dog, according to the Modesto Police Department.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 police say they received reports of a dog attack that occurred in the 3600 block of Dothan Drive in Modesto. Upon arrival to the scene officers reported that an elderly woman had been attacked by two large dogs that belonged to a nearby neighbor.

After the attack the woman who has been identified as 93-year-old Chanthy Philavong Maetu was transferred to a nearby hospital with major injuries, police say. Both dogs were located and are in custody at the Stanislaus County Animal Shelter. On Thursday evening law enforcement reported that Maetu was in stable condition, however, on Friday she passed away.

The incident is currently under investigation.