MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An arrest was made in a Friday night Modesto shooting that left one man dead, according to the Modesto Police Department.

At around 9 p.m., reports began to come in about shots being heard in a parking lot at 1501 Coffee Road.

When officers arrived at the parking lot they found a man in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound and began performing life-saving measures while awaiting paramedics.

The man died of his injuries at the scene.

Lance Reyes, 27, of Modesto was found to be the main suspect in the shooting following an investigation. He was located by member of the Street Gang Unit and taken into custody without incident.

On Saturday morning, Reyes was booked into the Stanislaus Public Safety Center and is facing a charge of homicide.