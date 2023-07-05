(KTXL) — The Modesto Fire Department is reporting that it received over 200 calls for service on the Fourth of July.

According to a social media post, the fire crew responded to 274 calls between the morning of July 4 and the morning of July 5 in Modesto, Ceres, Salida and Oakdale.

• Video Above: Firefighters battle flames believed to be sparked by 4th of July fireworks

“Last night was extremely busy for area fire crews,” the social post read. “Many of the fires were reported in areas of heavy illegal fireworks use.”

The department said that among the calls that it received, 65 of them were fires.

Modesto Fire Department responded to over 200 calls on the Fourth of July (Credit: Modesto Fire Department)

This includes eight structure or building fires, 41 grass fires and 16 trash fires.

Photos posted by the Modesto Fire Department show plumes of smoke in front of various houses and sections of different backyards showing extensive burn damage.

“There were many fires reported involving backyards, vacant fields, fences, treetops and trash cans,” the social media post continued.

All fires remain under investigation by the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit.