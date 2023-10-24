(FOX40.COM) — A home invasion robbery that led to the assault of two people on Monday evening is under investigation, according to the Modesto Police Department.

At around 10:30 p.m. officers say they were dispatched to a residence on Floyd Avenue near Roselle Avenue in response to reports of a home invasion. “Preliminary information” revealed to law enforcement that two unidentified individuals, dressed in black with their faces concealed, entered the home through an unlocked door and assaulted two of the residents.

Officials say the suspects proceeded to take money before fleeing. Four other family members who were also present during the incident remained unharmed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Ridenour at 209-495-9844 or email him at RidenourDM@Modestopd.com. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.