(KTXL) — A Modesto man died early on Sunday morning after a high-speed crash along State Route 99 in Modesto, according to the California Highway Patrol Modesto station.

Ramiro Lopez Trevin, 21, was driving a Volvo northbound near Woodland Avenue at around 5:56 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed continued heading north and crossed all lanes of traffic and into the right shoulder where Lopez Trevin collided head-on with a tree.

Officers are unsure if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash but they found that Lopez Trevin was wearing his seatbelt.