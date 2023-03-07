(KTXL) — A body found near Independence Pass in Lake County Colorado in 1970 has now been identified as that of a man from Modesto, California.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation Cold Case team identified the body as Gardner Paul Smith of Modesto using Forensic Genetic Genealogy and other tools.

Over 50 years ago, Smith’s remains were found on Independence Pass and were originally submitted for analysis, however, the body was unable to be identified.

Gardner Paul Smith, Colorado Bureau of Investigation

It wasn’t until 2022 that Smith’s DNA was submitted for Forensic Genetic Genealogy testing, which led to his identification.