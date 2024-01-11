(FOX40.COM) — A Modesto man has been arrested as a suspect in a recent road rage incident involving a vehicle being shot by a firearm while driving on State Route 99, according to the California Highway Patrol Merced station.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, dispatchers received reports of a shooting along northbound SR-99 near Hammatt Avenue.

Responding officers learned that the driver of a Toyota Prius shot at the passenger side of a Hyundai Sonata with a handgun and fled the scene. The bullet missed the two occupants of the Hyundai.

Investigators found that a Modesto man was the suspected shooter and on Tuesday officers with the CHP Central Division Investigative Services Unit and supporting law enforcement agencies arrested the suspect.

The man has since been booked into the Merced County Jail and is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.