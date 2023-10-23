(FOX40.COM) — A 17-year-old was arrested on Saturday for an alleged drive-by shooting that happened two days before, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Modesto officers say they responded to a drive-by shooting near the northeast corner of Sunrise Avenue and Orangeburg Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 19. MPD’s Street Gang Unit (SGU) and Investigative Services Division took over the investigation and said they identified the shooter as a 17-year-old male from Merced.

At around 5 p.m. on Oct. 21, SGU detectives arrested the suspect after locating him in Turlock. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall and is facing charges of assault with a firearm and multiple other weapons charges for being a minor and being near a school.