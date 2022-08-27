MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday the Modesto Police Department cleared protestors from the area of Orangeburg Avenue and Granger Avenue.

Police shared on social media at around 11:17 a.m. that there was an “unlawful assembly of demonstrators” along McHenry Avenue and asked the public to avoid the area as they cleared the crowd.

At around 3 p.m., police told FOX40 that four people were detained, three of whom were arrested for failing to disperse. However, the fourth person was released.

The police department also shared that a shrub was lit on fire near the demonstrators.

McHenry Avenue is back open as of 2:55 p.m. and demonstrators from both groups have dispersed according to police.