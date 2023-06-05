(KTXL) — While conducting a bike stop, an officer-involved shooting took place in Modesto on Saturday night.

According to the Modesto Police Department, an officer pulled over a man who was riding a bicycle near Yosemite Boulevard and Phoenix Avenue just after 10 p.m.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Gordon Massey, attempted to leave on his bicycle and was pursued by officers, police said.

During their pursuit of Massey, police said that he fired, “several rounds” at the officer during the chase, which was met with returned fire.

Police said Massey was struck at least once before being taken into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment before he was booked for attempted murder on a peace officer, several weapons-related charges and several outstanding warrants, according to police.

The officer involved was not harmed during the incident.