(FOX40.COM) — Modesto Police said they arrested a woman on Saturday after finding a dead girl inside an apartment.

Just before 1 p.m., police arrived at the 3000 block of Scenic Drive after receiving reports of an assault in the area.

Upon arrival at Crown Ridge Apartments, authorities said they found a girl dead inside an apartment and subsequently arrested a woman.

According to police, there are no outstanding suspects and an investigation into the matter is currently active.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.