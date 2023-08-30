(FOX40.COM) — The Modesto Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday, according to a post on social media.

The checkpoint will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at an undisclosed location, the post read.

Daniel Starr, a sergeant with the Modesto Police Department, said, “Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk.”

“Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety,” he continued.

According to the police department, impaired driving includes impairment from alcohol, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, and a suspended license.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety funded this checkpoint.