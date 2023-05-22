(KTXL) — Modesto Police said they will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The checkpoint will be going on from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Its location was not disclosed.

Police said the location of the DUI checkpoint is based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes at or near that location.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant Daniel Starr said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Modesto Police said it wants to remind drivers that alcohol isn’t the only substance that can impair drivers. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also affect drivers.

Drivers could face around $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license for first-time DUI charges.