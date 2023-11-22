(FOX40.COM) — A Modesto man is in custody as a suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Sunday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:28 p.m., 911 calls were received by dispatchers about an incident with a woman and her ex-boyfriend in the 600 block of Santa Fe Avenue.

Sometime after, gunshots were reported in the area and when deputies arrived a man was found inside of a vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

Deputies provided medical aid until fire personnel and paramedics arrived on scene to take over.

The man was transported to an area hospital while still undergoing life-saving measures by medical teams.

A 33-year-old Modesto man was identified by deputies as a suspect in the shooting. The man was reported to have fled the scene in a Dodge Challenger.

Law enforcement were unable to locate the man or his vehicle. An arrest warrant was secured for the man due to his suspected connection to the attempted murder of the 28-year-old victim.

The suspect was eventually located in Livermore by detectives and was brought back to Stanislaus County.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and is facing a charge of attempted murder with bail set at $250,000.

The victim is alert but still in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.