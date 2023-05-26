(KTXL) — A teacher at Enoch High School in Modesto turned themselves in to the Modesto Police Department on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a minor, according to police.

Bryan Rogers, 54, of Denair is facing charges of annoying/molesting a minor and “touching a person intimately against their will for sexual arousal.”

The initial complaint came to police on Monday and a warrant was issued for Rogers’s arrest.

“This is a confidential matter that’s part of an ongoing investigation, therefore Modesto City Schools can not comment further,” Modesto City Schools shared to FOX News.

Rogers has been placed on administrative leave and has not access to school property, according to Modesto City Schools.

Modesto City Schools said that Rogers has been employed with the school district since the 2001-2002 school year and has been at Enochs High School since 2012.

The school district said they ill be conducting their own investigation into the reported misconduct.