(FOX40.COM) — The mother of a child who was found dead in an apartment on Saturday was arrested and charged with murder, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Modesto PD reported that at around 12:48 p.m., the department received a 911 call about a potential assault incident at Crown Ridge Apartments, located in the 3900 block of Scenic Drive in Modesto. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased child in the apartment. A second child was located in the home and was unharmed.

Following an investigation, police say they determined that the individual responsible for the child’s death was the 34-year-old mother, Mina Nazari. Nazari was arrested at the scene under suspicion of murder.

Officials say the circumstances are under investigation.