(FOX40.COM) — A beacon of creativity, curiosity, and lifelong learning is coming to the central valley Sept. 28 at the grand opening of the Modesto Children’s Museum.

“Step aboard a high-speed train powered by stories, color, and light. Control the journey of water from cloud to field – with some splashes in between. Explore, imagine, and invent in a lab where mistakes can lead to magic. Take to the stage and become the star of your own story. Be bold as you climb to new heights in a heroic, aerial adventure,” the museum’s website reads.

The museum, also known as MoChiMu (pronounced MO-CHEE-MOO), reportedly transforms 12,000-square-feet of downtown Modesto into a destination for imagination, curiosity, and lifelong learning for Central Valley residents and visitors. Modesto Children’s Museum will be the first of its kind in Stanislaus County.

“We’re over-the-moon excited to embark on this exciting adventure,” said Chelsie Webster, MoChiMu Chief Executive Officer in a recent press release. “The Modesto Children’s Museum started as a dream three families had to bring child-led exploration and learning right here to the heart of the Central Valley. That dream becomes reality on Thursday, Sept 28, at 11 a.m.”

MoChiMu promises an unparalleled adventure for visitors of all ages with engaging, interactive exhibits that will spark wonder and excitement.

The Modesto Children’s Museum is located at 928 11th Str., Modesto. For more information or to purchase tickets visit modestochildrensmuseum.org.