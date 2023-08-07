(FOX40.COM) – Modesto City Schools launched a hi-tech bus pass safety program Monday that is designed to provide instant online information about its student bus ridership.

According to a Modesto City Schools press release, the program is called Zonar Z Pass and allows parents, guardians, and select authorized district staff to track students’ bus usage.

“We’re offering another layer of safety for our students to ride our school buses,” said Modesto City Schools associate superintendent of business services Tim Zearley. “It will provide peace of mind to parents, their students, and staff by showing us when a student boarded a bus and when they exited a bus.”

Z Pass works by giving each student bus rider participant an RFID card with a unique identification number. Riders scan the card to the Z Pass reader near the bus door as they board and exit the bus. Z Pass securely captures and transmits the date, time, and location of the scan.

Zearley said that nearly 5,000 Modesto City Schools students ride their buses every day. The program is in effect at 34 Modesto City Schools sites.

“It took some time to get all of this in place and get the cards ready. But now, for the first time beginning today, we are implementing this new safety technology,” Zearley said.

Beginning in the spring, families and authorized personnel will have secure instant online access to the information through the Zonar MyView mobile app, according to Zearley.

Parents will be able to use the app to track the bus, receive notifications for when and where their student gets on or off the bus, and receive alerts about bus changes or delays.

Students without their cards can still ride the bus.

For more information about Zonar Z Pass visit the Modesto City Schools Transportation Department webpage or call (209) 574-1621.