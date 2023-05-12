(KTXL) — One person was killed and another received major injuries following a fiery crash in Modesto on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Modesto station.

Video above: Melting snowpack creating dangerous river conditions

At around 1:16 a.m., reports came into emergency responders of a solo vehicle where at least one person was trapped inside the vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

When first responders arrived on scene at the L Street off-ramp from southbound State Route 99 they found a Toyota sedan.

The vehicle was on its passenger side resting against a tree and showed signs of major roll over damage.

Personnel from the Modesto Fire Department attempted to extinguish the fire in order to rescue the person trapped inside the Toyota.

The trapped occupant, believed to be a female, died from injuries sustained in the fire and another passenger, Kevin Nakhiengchanh, 30, of Modesto, was able to escape the vehicle and had moderate to major injuries.

The CHP’s initial investigation found that the vehicle was attempting to exit onto the L Street off-ramp when the driver lost control and struck a tree.

The crash is still under investigation and it is unclear if alcohol and/or drugs contributed to the crash. Law enforcement said that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.