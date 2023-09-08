Modesto’s Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Community Walk will return on Sept. 30.

(FOX40.COM) — The annual Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Community Walk hosted by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is scheduled to happen in Modesto on Sept. 30.

“The community walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support,” said Katie Tregea, a spokesperson for the walk. “It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.”

The Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk will happen at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Graceada Park, Modesto. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reported that funds raised support research, education, advocacy, and support for those affected by suicide.

For more information visit afsp.org.