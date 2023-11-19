(FOX40.COM) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Modesto on Saturday night, according to the Modesto Police Department.

At around 7:30 p.m., Modesto Police say they responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 3300 block of McHenry Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a man in the roadway with severe injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Modesto officers say a woman who was driving a Ford Fiesta, was traveling southbound on McHenry Avenue when she struck the man. The incident occurred north of Woodrow, which is in the middle of the block.

The driver reportedly remained at the scene, cooperated with authorities, and showed no signs of impairment from drugs or alcohol.

Police encourage any witnesses with information to contact Officer Justin Beverson at Beversonj@modestopd.com.