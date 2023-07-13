(KTXL) — A shooting in a Modesto home on Wednesday night left an 8-year-old girl dead and her father with life-threatening injuries, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Havenhurst Court for reports of a suicidal subject inside of a home.

When law enforcement arrived on-scene they encountered a Donovan Halstead, 50, who stated that he was going to exit the home unarmed.

Officers then heard several gunshots from inside the home and when they entered officers found Halstead suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A further search of the home also found Halstead’s 8-year-old daughter seriously injured from a gunshot wound. Life-saving-measures were attempted but the girl died on the scene.

Halstead was transported to a local hospital, but is not expected to survive, according to police.