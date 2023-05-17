(KTXL) — The San Joaquin Valley is getting another Raising Cane’s location as the fast-growing restaurant chain announces a new location in Ceres.

The Louisiana-originated eatery is expecting to open one of its newest California locations in September at 1331 East Hatch Road, directly off Highway 99.

“We’re thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to Ceres,” Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Esteban said. “With our commitment to not only provide quality chicken finger meals but also support our communities, we look forward to partnering with local organizations for our debut this fall, and to becoming a staple in the community beyond opening day

This new location will have 125 new employees from entry-level to management positions with a starting crew salary of $ 15.50 per hour.

This will be the second Cane’s location in the Modesto area, with the first location at 3801 Pelandale Avenue, Suite F1.

On May 4, the Sacramento area got its newest Raising Cane’s location at 3340 El Camino Avenue, making it the fifth Cane’s location in the Greater Sacramento Region.