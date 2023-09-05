(FOX40.COM) — The family of 93-year-old Chanthy Philavong gathered outside the family home to remember their beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who died from a vicious dog attack in Modesto.

Her family affectionately called her Grandma Chanthy, and they described her as sweet, loving and full of life, with a smile that warmed up an entire room.

She raised 5 kids and helped with 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

“It was 80 seconds… and everybody’s lives changed,” neighbor Janiece Dendulk told FOX40.com.

Dendulk’s camera caught on video the two dogs, which are cane corsos, a breed of mastiff, approach her door on Aug. 31.

“I tried keeping them here… All of a sudden, they took off…and I heard screaming,” Dendulk said. “We found the mom out here, the grandma on the ground with the dogs attacking her. I started throwing potted plants, shoes, whatever I could find, trying to help him get her in the house.”

Police said Philavong was taken to the hospital, where she died a day later.

The dogs are being held at an animal shelter, and police say it hasn’t been determined yet if the dogs could be euthanized.

Relatives of Philavong came from as far as out of state to be together and celebrate the matriarch of their family.

The family did not want to speak on camera, but they said it is customary for them to do something every day leading up to the services for Philavong in the coming days.

“I have loved seeing the family come around them. There’s been constant family and it is the most beautiful thing. They’re not alone,” Dendulk said.

“She was always with her family, always going to help pick up the great-grandson. Every time she was out, she was smiling. She was wonderful.”