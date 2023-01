STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A plane crash in Stanislaus County left one person dead on Wednesday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

The small airplane crashed near the Modesto Airport. The person who died was the plane’s only occupant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said traffic on the Mitchell Road bridge was delayed as emergency vehicles responded to the area.

This is a developing story.