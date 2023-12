(FOX40.COM) — A man’s body found on a canal bank in Modesto on Sunday has sparked a suspicious death investigation, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s body was found near Las Vegas Street and Alpine Avenue at around 6:45 a.m. by a woman who was walking her dog in the area.

The man was identified as Erik Estrada, 32, of Waterford, CA.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted on Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.