(FOX40.COM) — A Modesto teen has been arrested as a suspect in a 2022 shooting that left a 39-year-old Modesto man dead, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Bates Jr. was found shot in a vehicle on Sept. 3, 2022, in the 100 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a year, investigators identified a 16-year-old Modesto teen as a suspect and placed them into custody on Nov. 8.

The teen was booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall where they are facing a charge of homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Hankins at 209-525-7114.